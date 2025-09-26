20 players to have played for both Celtic and Hibs ahead of Celtic Park showdown

There are a plethora of eye-catching names to have played for both clubs over the years.

As David Gray prepares his Hibs side for a trip to Celtic Park, the East End of Glasgow hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for them. Despite having a decent record against the champions at Easter Road, the last time the Hibees escaped Parkhead with all three points was fifteen years ago, when Danny Galbraith scored in the last minute to secure a 2-1 win.

So far this season, Hibs are unbeaten in the league but haven’t registered a victory since the win against Dundee on the opening day. Meanwhile, Celtic have been formidable domestically so far, as they sit top of the table after five games.

From Celtic’s nine-in-a-row winning captain to Hibs’ 2016 Scottish Cup winning hero, there have been plenty of players to have represented both clubs over the years. Here’s a look at twenty of them:

2 . Jackie McNamara Celtic (1973-1976), Hibs (1976-1985)

3 . George McCluskey Celtic (1973-1983), Hibs (1986-1989)