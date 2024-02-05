Celtic and Rangers are the standout teams in the Scottish Premiership when it comes to points and trophies.

The Glasgow giants have won every league title since 1985 and unsurprisingly have the highest valued squads in the division at over £100m each overall.

However, as we know in Edinburgh, there is much more to the Scottish Premiership than just the Old Firm and rivals Hearts and Hibs also boast incredible fan bases with hugely talented players.