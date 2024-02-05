News you can trust since 1873
Scottish Premiership most valuable XI without Celtic & Rangers: 6 Hearts and 2 Hibs stars feature in lineup

The most valuable Scottish Premiership XI without Celtic and Rangers.

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 5th Feb 2024, 17:06 GMT

Celtic and Rangers are the standout teams in the Scottish Premiership when it comes to points and trophies.

The Glasgow giants have won every league title since 1985 and unsurprisingly have the highest valued squads in the division at over £100m each overall.

However, as we know in Edinburgh, there is much more to the Scottish Premiership than just the Old Firm and rivals Hearts and Hibs also boast incredible fan bases with hugely talented players. 

With that in mind we have taken a look at the most valuable combined starting XI of teams in the Scottish Premiership without including Celtic and Rangers.

Estimated value: €700k

1. GK: Zander Clark (Hearts)

Estimated value: €700k

Estimated value: €3.00m

2. RB: Dexter Lembikisa (Hearts)

Estimated value: €3.00m

Estimated value: €1.70m

3. CB: Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen)

Estimated value: €1.70m

Estimated value: €1.00m

4. CB: Kye Rowles (Hearts)

Estimated value: €1.00m

