The quarter finals of the Scottish Cup are just around the corner - they will be comprised of Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Livingston, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Greenock Morton and will take place over the course of the coming weekend.
In this piece, we'll look at who the bookmakers feel currently has the best shot of lifting the trophy in a few months time and who are considered the long shots. Unsurprisingly, teams such as Celtic and Rangers are massive favourites, while the likes of Livingston and Greenock Morton haven't been given much of a hope. Nevertheless, the Scottish Cup is always full of surprises - who is your pick?
1. Greenock Morton - 80/1
Greenock Morton have performed well in the competition thus far, but will face a mountain to climb if they wish to make it to the next round - let alone the final.
2. Livingston - 66/1
Livingston are rooted the bottom of the Scottish Premiership - they would probably be better served trying to avoid relegation, rather than chasing cup glory this season.
3. Hibs - 16/1
The season has been a mixed bag for for Hibs thus far - what's more, they will have to face league leaders Rangers in the quarter-finals.
4. Kilmarnock - 12/1
Killie are having a good season, as they find themselves 5th in the Scottish Premiership. They might very well fancy themselves when they face struggling Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.