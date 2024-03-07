The quarter finals of the Scottish Cup are just around the corner - they will be comprised of Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Livingston, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Greenock Morton and will take place over the course of the coming weekend.

In this piece, we'll look at who the bookmakers feel currently has the best shot of lifting the trophy in a few months time and who are considered the long shots. Unsurprisingly, teams such as Celtic and Rangers are massive favourites, while the likes of Livingston and Greenock Morton haven't been given much of a hope. Nevertheless, the Scottish Cup is always full of surprises - who is your pick?