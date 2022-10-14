Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou pictured at Lennoxtown for a training session ahead of the visit of Hibs

Portuguese winger Jota remains sidelined but Liel Abada, who was forced off during the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig, has been passed fit.

Joining Jota on the sidelines are David Turnbull and Stephen Welsh, while longer-term absentees Yosuke Ideguchi, Callum McGregor, and Carl Starfelt will also miss out, meaning Cameron Carter-Vickers and Moritz Jenz will likely extend their partnership in central defence while Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley could continue in midfield.

Postecoglou said: "Jota is not available still. We are being conservative with him. We expect him to be back in training next week at some point. Liel is fine, he has trained. The only ones from the other night are David Turnbull, he picked up a bit of a knock on his ankle so he's out, and Welshy picked up a knock in training so he is out."

Starfelt could be struggling to return before the World Cup along with McGregor, with both nursing knee injuries. The Swedish defender has not played since the 4-0 win over Rangers on September 3.

"It's still a couple of weeks, but he is out there training," Postecoglou said. We are hopeful for before the break but the reality is there's so many games, you'd have to think abut which game you put him in because we don't have a lot of recovery between games these days.