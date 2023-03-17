Celtic v Hibs: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Celtic v Hibs. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow. When: Saturday, March 18. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Steven McLean (Gavin Duncan on VAR).

TV and ticket info

Elie Youan in action against Celtic in the defeat back in December. Picture: SNS

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland for 3pm kick-offs. But international subscribers can watch live on Hibs TV.

Hibs have sold all of their tickets for the away-end allocation.

Team news

Jake Doyle-Hayes is expected back in the squad after missing the last couple of games as he continues to battle back from long-term injury. Joe Newell and Kyle Magennis are likely to remain out, while Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri and Aiden McGeady are long-term absentees.

Daizen Maeda remains a doubt after missing the Scottish Cup victory over Hibs’ arch-rivals Hearts last week following an injury sustained in scoring against the Jambos in a league game. Benjamin Siegrest is the only Celtic player dealing with a long-term injury.

Form guide

Hibs lost their seven-game unbeaten run in the cinch Premiership when they were defeated 4-1 to Rangers last time out.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently on a 13-game winning streak in all competitions and are unbeaten in the league since September.

Head-to-head

It’s been 16 games without a victory for Hibs against Celtic along the M8, going back to January 2010. There have been three draws in that time, the most recent of which coming in the January of 2021.

Celtic are unbeaten in 16 in the fixture with five draws. The last Hibs win came when Vykintas Slivka and Florian Kamberi scored in a 2-0 win in December 2018.

Manager thoughts

Hibs assistant manager Jamie McAllister said: “You need them not to be at their best and we need every player at it. They have real quality and I think they average about three goals a game so it’s a tough ask but it’s one you have to set yourself up right, be strong at the back, be organised but be ready to counter and break and take your chances when they come."

