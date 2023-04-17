News you can trust since 1873
'Certainly': Sidelined Hibs player tipped to return to action before the end of the season

Hibs are set to be boosted by the return of Rocky Bushiri going into the final few games of the season.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 17th Apr 2023, 22:30 BST- 1 min read

The centre-back has been sidelined with an ankle problem since January, after sustaining an injury during the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat by rivals Hearts at Easter Road, but the 23-year-old has been making good progress with his rehabilitation and has been pencilled in for a return to training next week.

With Hibs not in action due to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup taking place, Bushiri will have two weeks’ training to potentially force his way into manager Lee Johnson’s plans ahead of the Capital club’s first post-split match.

Bushiri has played 14 league games and a further five in cup matches but his absence, combined with Paul Hanlon being ruled out through injury, meant the inexperienced duo of CJ Egan-Riley and Will Fish started at centre-back in the 2-1 defeat by Dundee United. Hanlon returned to the starting XI in his usual left-sided centre-back berth for the Edinburgh derby victory over Hearts but Bushiri’s availability will give Johnson greater options in defence for the final few matches.

Rocky Bushiri could return for Hibs before the end of the seasonRocky Bushiri could return for Hibs before the end of the season
Speaking last week, Johnson indicated that he expected the former Norwich City youngster to be back in action, or at least be available for selection, before the end of the season. Asked if there was a likelihood of injured players returning before the curtain comes down on the 2022/23 campaign, the Hibs boss said: “On an individual basis, probably not Kyle Magennis but certainly Rocky. They are the two main ones. And as we know Aiden [McGeady] and Martin [Boyle] are out longer term.”

