The centre-back has been sidelined with an ankle problem since January, after sustaining an injury during the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat by rivals Hearts at Easter Road, but the 23-year-old has been making good progress with his rehabilitation and has been pencilled in for a return to training next week.

With Hibs not in action due to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup taking place, Bushiri will have two weeks’ training to potentially force his way into manager Lee Johnson’s plans ahead of the Capital club’s first post-split match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bushiri has played 14 league games and a further five in cup matches but his absence, combined with Paul Hanlon being ruled out through injury, meant the inexperienced duo of CJ Egan-Riley and Will Fish started at centre-back in the 2-1 defeat by Dundee United. Hanlon returned to the starting XI in his usual left-sided centre-back berth for the Edinburgh derby victory over Hearts but Bushiri’s availability will give Johnson greater options in defence for the final few matches.

Rocky Bushiri could return for Hibs before the end of the season