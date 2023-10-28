News you can trust since 1873
Changes for Hibs as Monty names his XI to face Celtic

New attacking line-up for visit of champions

By John Greechan
Published 28th Oct 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST
Jair Tavares returns.

Nick Montgomery has shaken up his forward unit for today’s visit of Celtic to Easter Road.

Dylan Vente retains his place up front but Adam Le Fondre has dropped to the bench, while fellow striker Christian Doidge is out of the match day squad completely.

With Jair Tavares promoted to the starting line-up, Hibs will have three wide men capable of playing as second striker, with Martin Boyle and Elie Youan also capable of joining Vente in a front two - assuming Montgomery sticks to the 4-4-2 he’s defended with such conviction since last week’s 4-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Rocky Bushiri also returns to the starting XI in place of club captain Paul Hanlon,

Hibs (4-4-2): Marshall - Miller, Fish, Bushiri, Obita - Youan, Jeggo, Newell, Tavares - Boyle, Vente.

