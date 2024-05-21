Few impress in chaotic Hibs campaign - every player marked on season's efforts

Almost good. Nearly impressive. Occasionally awful. Regularly frustrating. When words can’t quite describe a season of toil and heartache, the universal language of science – mathematics – will have to suffice. Even if the pure accuracy of numbers is being applied in a distinctly unscientific manner …

If individual marks out of 10 compiled during a game are, by their very nature, about as accurate and reliable as the average economic forecast, using a number to measure the performances of Hibs player over the course of a season is a method inevitably open to results bias. Had Hibs managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead over Motherwell at Fir Park just before the Scottish Premiership split, for instance, virtually every member of the squad would have earned themselves an extra half mark – maybe more – in recognition of their efforts.

But, of course, they didn’t hold on. Nor did their post-split efforts force any major rethink on the part of punters who suffered through an entire campaign of near misses and unlucky losses.

Any review of the season must include an invitation to reflect on the key men responsible for all the good and bad things that happened to Hibs in season 2023-24. So here it is. We’ve not included absolutely everybody who pulled on a jersey this season. Ratings are applied only to those who played enough or promised enough to count, in the final totting up. Let the disagreements continue:

1 . David Marshall 6/10 Brought a wealth of experience and ability to a team badly in need of leadership. Could only do so much. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . Jojo Wollacott 5/10 A bit harsh? Wasn't helped by lack of game time. It's brutally hard to take over as goalie without having played matches.

3 . Lewis Miller 5.5/10 Marked down for lack of reliability. Prone to the odd rush of blood – and hasn't played since March through injury.

4 . Chris Cadden 6/10 Came back from lengthy injury lay-off in February. Despite running out of steam towards end of season, performed above expectations.