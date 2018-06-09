Charlie Reid calls for Hibs fans to step up HSL donations

Hibs fans have been urged to dig as deep as Hearts and Aberdeen supporters to help boost Easter Road boss Neil Lennon’s transfer kitty.

The call came from Proclaimers band member Charlie Reid as he stepped down as a director of Hibernian Supporters Limited (HSL), which now holds a 15 per cent stake in the Edinburgh club.

HSL has now contributed almost £600,000 to the club, money which is used “for the benefit of the football department”, and a figure which is expected to exceed £800,000 by the end of the year if new members continue to step forward.

Membership of HSL now stands at more than 2000 people and there is a formal legal agreement with the club to provide for an HSL appointment to the board once their shareholding reaches 20 per cent.

However, Reid – who is stepping back after three years due to his music commitments – admitted to being “a little disappointed”, believing Hibs fans, who have already bought 12,500 season tickets and look set to at least match last season’s record 13,500, could show a greater commitment along the lines shown by the supporters of Capital rivals Hearts and the Dons.

He said: “It is my understanding that the generous support of the HSL members and the regular monthly contribution is really making a difference and is helping the club to achieve our sporting targets.

“I cannot thank enough those generous fans who have stepped forward to give additional financial support to the club, but, if I’m honest, I did think more of my fellow supporters would rise to the call.

“From the outset I have pointed out that if we really want the best for our club, and have ambitions for our club, now is the time to show that ambition. While I’m delighted that more than 2000 fellow Hibees have shown such generosity, I would however like to ask the thousands of Hibs fans out there who have not yet joined, and are able to do so, to think about this now.

“I know there are thousands who don’t know where next month’s rent or mortgage is coming from and these are not the supporters I’m appealing to.

“The Hearts guys want their club to get right back to the top of Scottish football and are contributing about £120,000 per month to the cause. Aberdeen fans have raised £500,000 in the last month to give to Derek McInnes because they want to keep in front of us.

“I am hoping we have the same ambition and can get right behind Neil Lennon. I don’t want to see Neil lose any player to Hearts or Aberdeen because we can’t match their ambition.”