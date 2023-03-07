The 26-year-old, who joined Hibs in January 2021 following a spell with MLS side Columbus Crew, was identified by manager Lee Johnson as someone who could show more leadership both on the pitch and at the club’s Ormiston training base.

Although Cadden isn’t one of the elder statesmen on the Capital club’s books, he was namechecked by Élie Youan along with David Marshall and Paul Hanlon as one of the ‘older, more experienced’ players in the squad as the Frenchman spoke about the unity in the squad after the win at Livingston.

Laughing off his team-mate’s comments, Cadden said: “I'm only 26, by the way, just to let you know! When the gaffer first came in, and again when I signed my new contract he asked me to be more experienced and be more of a leader.

Chris Cadden has assumed a new role at Hibs

"It’s just little things – like before he came in I was going into games focusing just on myself, making sure I was in the right place and that my performance was good, but now he wants me to control the winger, the central midfielder, the centre-half, that sort of thing. I think I'm doing okay and I'm enjoying it, I suppose you've got to go from a young boy to an experienced pro at some point!"

After injury disrupted his first 12 months in Edinburgh, Cadden has become a key performer and one of the first names on the teamsheet – a seven out of ten every week. Advice from his dad Steve, who helped Albion Rovers to the Division Two title in 1988/89 before going onto coach Cadden and twin brother Nicky at Mossend Boys’ Club, has also helped.

