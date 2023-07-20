Hibs defender Chris Cadden speaks to Sky Sports as he receives treatment on an Achilles injury at the club's Ormiston training base. Picture: Sky Sports/Contributed

The reliable full-back suffered injury just 20 minutes from the end of the 2022/23 campaign during the 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle. It not only ruled him out of action for a considerable period, but it dashed his hopes of making his bow in European competition and prevented him from attending his own stag do.

“It wasn’t an ideal way to end the season,” he told Sky Sports. “I’d been wearing a boot for about seven weeks and got out of it a couple of days ago so I’ve been learning to walk again. It was a big step getting the boot off – you don’t realise how much of a pain in the neck crutches and a big boot is. It’s been fine, but that’s a big step.

"I know it’s going to be tough, mentally as well as physically, but I’ve got good people around me – the doctor and physios have been brilliant and really looked after me. It’s just part of professional sport. It’s my first surgery so I’ve been lucky in that respect. I’ve just got to work hard and come out of it better."

Cadden arrives for the pre-season friendly against Edinburgh City on July 1. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

Cadden is wary of trying to return too soon and is instead prepared to take his time and complete all the stages of recovery required.

"It’s about taking my time. It’s my first major injury so I’m going to take my time and make sure I’m ready to go. I’m not going to rush back, I’m going to go through all the steps to make sure I’m fit and ready to go. Once I do come back, it’s not just about being back out there, it’s about making an impact on the team. It will be difficult watching because you want to be out there but I’ll be supporting the boys. The pre-season camp in Marbella was good, I’ve watched training and the games and the new signings have settled in well. Everyone’s looking good so hopefully it will be a positive season.”

The 26-year-old underwent surgery three days after the final game of the season – just 48 hours before he had been due to fly out to Spain for his stag do ahead of marriage to fiancée Caitlin. The long weekend went ahead as planned, but without a key figure.

"The stag do went ahead, all my mates went – it was just me left behind. The stag didn’t go on the stag do,” he added. “I got my operation on the Tuesday so I was laid up in bed and they all went to Marbella, Thursday to Sunday. They’re still invited to the wedding; they FaceTimed me so it was kinda like I was there! It was tough but I think they all enjoyed it.”

Cadden also plans to keep himself busy during rehab by furthering his football knowledge.