Chris Cadden: Ryan Porteous will be big miss if appeal fails - but Hibs have to focus on league games

Chris Cadden in action for Hibs against Aberdeen

Restored to his favoured right wing-back role after a spell as an auxiliary centre-back, the 25-year-old played a big part in Hibs’ opener at Pittodrie, his cross being diverted past Joe Lewis by Dons defender Calvin Ramsay.

But that was about as good as it got, Hibs conceding a penalty for handball against Rocky Bushiri just before half-time, another after the interval and a red card for Ryan Porteous, before Vicente Besuijen put the gloss on the scoreline with Aberdeen’s third.

"It was good to go a goal up but the first penalty decision was huge. We’ve kept a lot of clean sheets especially since the gaffer’s come in and been really solid but that first decision was big,” Cadden said afterwards.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought at the time Rocky was unlucky. I think the ball hit Josh Campbell, hit somebody else, hit Rocky’s knee, then his hand.

"I think he was unlucky but personally, I’m not sure it was a penalty. That’s just my opinion though. With the second one, everything happened so quickly that I couldn’t really see exactly what happened.”

Admitting that losing a second goal and a key player didn’t help Hibs in their quest for three points, Cadden revealed the side remained positive and hoped to be able to snatch something at the end.

"Two penalties either side of half time wasn’t great and didn’t help us but once we went a man and a goal down it was an uphill task.

"We knew that, and it was a case of digging in and trying to hold out and maybe get a chance at the end but we weren’t able to do that.”

Hibs now have a break until April 2 when they face Dundee United at Easter Road. The Tannadice side leapfrogged Hibs into fourth thanks to a late winner in their match against St Johnstone. They then travel to city rivals Hearts in the final pre-split game before facing the same team in the last four of the Scottish Cup.

"The next two games are massive. Dundee United at Easter Road is huge.

"We have to win games. It would be good to get right into it but with the injury problems that we’ve had, and the ones we’ve got, it might be good to take a step back, refresh, and get a few more back over the international break.

"The semi-final isn’t going to go away but the league games are huge and we have to focus on them. The semi will take care of itself, but we have to focus on the league. We’ve got to win games to ensure we don’t miss out on the top six."

Hibs might be without Porteous but Cadden is hopeful that with more bodies coming back, his loss will not be so keenly felt if the club’s appeal against his red card is unsuccessful.

"Ryan’s an integral part of our defence, but Paul Hanlon’s come back. I think we’re in a better position now with him and Lewis Stevenson, Josh Doig, and Harry Clarke’s still to come back too,” Cadden continued.

"We’re probably in a better position now but Ryan will be a big loss for us.”

Message from the editor