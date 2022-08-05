The 25-year-old has been one of the side’s most consistent performers in recent months and was voted the Player of the Year for the 2021/22 campaign.
Since moving to Easter Road in January 2021 he has played 51 times, scoring three and laying on four more for his team-mates.
Cadden has made the right-back berth his own following the departure of Paul McGinn but his versatility enables him to operate as a wingback, centre-back, and central midfielder, while he was also tried out at left-back under new manager Lee Johnson during the Premier Sports Cup group stage.
Speaking about his new deal the former Motherwell youngster said: “I’m delighted to sign a new deal at a really big club like Hibs, a club that really feels like home for me now.
“I was really honoured to win Player of the Season last year and I think everyone can see how much I’m enjoying my football, but also how my own game is progressing.
“You can see how the club is progressing both on and off the pitch and there’s the overriding feeling that there’s a real vision here; that’s something that excites me.”
Johnson added: “Not only is Chris a very good right-back, he’s the perfect cultural fit for us at Hibs.
“He’s a player I believe is coming into the prime of his career and is in a really good place to kick on and play the best football of his career.”