Chris Mueller sends message to Hibs fans after completing Chicago Fire move

The winger arrived in the Capital to great fanfare in January, having signed a pre-contract with the Easter Road side last summer.

But he struggled to get to grips with the Scottish game and made just 15 appearances in green and white, scoring once in a 3-1 Scottish Cup fifth-round win at Arbroath.

The chance to link up with his hometown side at Soldier Field was an opportunity the 25-year-old was keen to explore and Hibs weren’t prepared to stand in Mueller’s way as he sought more gametime.

Writing on social media the former Orlando City attacker said: “It was short-lived, but I’m extremely grateful for everything and everyone I met during my time in Edinburgh.

"Thank you Hibernian FC for the opportunity and support. Hibs will always have a special place in my heart. A part of my journey I’ll never forget.

"Thank you, Hibees. All love.”

Orlando have done well out of Mueller’s swift return to America, despite losing him for nothing at the end of the 2021 MLS campaign.

Chris Mueller has sent a message to Hibs fans following his departure

Reports Stateside suggest that the Florida club could benefit to the tune of as much as $650,000 (around £518,000) in General Allocation Money (GAM), with $500,000 split between the 2022 and 2023 seasons and the possibility of an additional $150,000 depending on how the twice-capped USMNT internationalist performs with his new club.