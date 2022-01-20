Chris Mueller impressed on his Hibs debut

Starting in a new-look forward line with Christian Doidge and fellow debutant Ewan Henderson, the 25-year-old looked likely in the early exchanges, chasing every ball and looking to get into space for his new team-mates.

Mueller had the first real chance of note for Hibs, an effort from inside the box after cutting in from the right side that tested Cove ‘keeper Kyle Gourlay, and although the hosts huffed and puffed a bit against their League One opponents, the former Orlando City attacker impressed throughout.

Given he played a full MLS season before crossing the pond and hasn’t played a competitive game since November, there were understandably moments when he misread a pass, or wasn’t quite in tune with his team-mates but that synergy will come the more he plays.

Mueller was essentially given a free role – we have already seen one element of Shaun Maloney’s tactics in full flow with players switching positions in the final third – and he was popping up in all areas of the pitch; switching flanks and dropping deep at times.

He wasn’t afraid to shoot on sight, or take on his man, and with Martin Boyle looking to be on his way out of Easter Road, there will be a lot of expectation on Mueller’s shoulders to fill the void.

His man-of-the-match award, and overall performance, suggests Maloney and the Hibs fans have little to worry about.

