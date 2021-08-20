Christian Doidge among contract extensions on the agenda as Hibs look to tie up key men

Hibs striker Christian Doidge (centre) celebrates his goal during the opening Premiership match of the season against Motherwell. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group

It is thought that the Welsh striker will be sidelined until at least December after breaking down in training while the squad were in Croatia. But, with his existing contract due to expire at the end of the season, allowing him to discuss his future with other clubs from January onwards, the Leith side are keen to agree a new deal that will secure his services beyond May 2022.

The 28-year-old striker netted 19 goals in his first season and followed that up with 11 last term, and, happy with such a fruitful association, the club and Doidge’s representatives are looking to hash out a contract extension for the player who is popular with team-mates and his manager, Jack Ross, due to his selfless work ethic in games as well as his goals.

And Doidge is not the only player the club are looking to lock down longer term.

There are more than 11 first team squad members out of contract at the end of this campaign, including stalwarts such as captain Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson and Paul McGinn, while Alex Gogic, Scott Allan and Jamie Murphy are among the others who will see deals expire.

The football department is assessing which players have a future at the club as they work towards a consistent spot in the higher echelons of the league and push for cup glory.

But with the transfer window due to close in 11 days the club are prioritising fresh recruitment to help fill the void left by Doidge, and to strengthen the backline.

Juggling a few options, the Easter Road side remain keen on a loan deal for former Motherwell and current Hull City youngster James Scott.

Long-time admirers of the Scotland Under-21 striker, he is on a shortlist of players they believe can bolster their attack.

The hunt for a new centre-half could go down to the wire, though, with Hibs still hopeful they can raid the St Johnstone dressing room. Both Jamie McCart and Jason Kerr have been linked with moves to the capital this summer but with a busy schedule and no reason to sell players cheaply, the Saints hold all the cards.

