Christian Doidge confident Hibs can turn form around as he laments 'basic mistakes' against St Mirren

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Johnson’s side fell to a second consecutive loss on the road as Keanu Baccus’ sixth-minute goal made the difference in Paisley, with Hibs unable to find a way back into the game.

The Welshman came close to a first-half equaliser but his header from a Ryan Porteous cross skimmed the far post.

Speaking afterwards he said: “The shape the manager put us in, we looked really lively, especially down the right side with Chris Cadden and Martin Boyle; they put in some great crosses and they just didn’t land in the box for anyone.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a frontman it’s extremely disappointing, you’re trying to get on the end of crosses - I had one in the first half and got my toe on one in the second but that was it.“So, that’s really frustrating. We’ve just got to get on the training pitch and keep doing it, keep putting in hard sessions and I know we’ll turn it.”

Doidge, who turned 30 on Thursday, remains confident that Boyle and fellow attacker Élie Youan can help Hibs hit the goal trail.

“Martin and Élie are both so fast and so deadly in those areas; Élie’s just come to the club so he’s still finding his feet but he’s got so much ability and everyone knows what Martin’s like,” he continued.

"Since he’s come back he’s been amazing for us. I’ve played with him a long time and we’ve got a good understanding so hopefully we can get some goals and assists together and fly up the table.”

Christian Doidge reacts during Hibs' 1-0 defeat by St Mirren

Johnson pointed to poor decision-making by his team and Doidge agreed, adding: “We made some bad decisions and that’s where it cost us.

“We lost the first goal but I don’t think we started that badly, we were on the front foot, but when you concede a very sloppy goal like we did… so many things happened before the goal that were preventable, so it’s really sloppy on our part and we’re chasing the game, they’re sitting in, we had so much possession, we’re going for it towards the end.

“They had a few chances towards the end but that’s because we’re so open and trying to get the goal.

“We’re all extremely disappointed in there and every player has to take responsibility for the defeat.”

The striker also had no complaints when quizzed about the jeering and booing from the away end that erupted following the final whistle at the SMiSA Stadium.

“Listen, they’ve come all this way and spent all that money to come and watch us and when they see the team lose they’re going to be frustrated.

“It’s our responsibility, we’ll take that. We tried our hardest but it just wasn’t good enough. Basic mistakes really cost us.”

Doidge also reiterated his desire to stay at Hibs despite ongoing links with a departure, adding: “Well, to be honest, I haven’t heard anything. Everyone keeps saying that and I’m so confused, but I’m just keeping my head down.