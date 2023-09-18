Christian Doidge Hibs injury update ahead of St Johnstone

Christian Doidge suffered the injury in the draw with Kilmarnock

Christian Doidge was led from the field with a bloody head wound.

Battle-scarred Hibs striker Christian Doidge is likely to be fit for Saturday’s home game against St Johnstone – despite needing stitches on a nasty-looking facial injury sustained at Rugby Park.

The Welshman was led from the field with a dressing pressed to his bleeding head just before half-time in the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock, head coach Nick Montgomery reporting that an accidental clash with an opponent’s knee had left Doidge with a “double eye split.”

But, in a major boost to new Hibs boss Montgomery, the centre forward reported for training as scheduled yesterday – and insisted that he was ready to get back to work.

Doidge will be assessed during training this week but, as things stand, the medical staff at Hibs don’t expect there to be any issues with his involvement at the start of a hectic run of fixtures.

Hibs have back-to-back league games on consecutive Saturdays at Easter Road coming up, with Dundee the visitors on September 30.

And sandwiched between that Premiership double-header is next Wednesday night’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final at home to high-flying St Mirren, sitting second in the table after their weekend win away to Motherwell.

