Christian Doidge rejoins Hibs squad after Covid-19 battle

Christian Doidge is all smiles after returning to the Hibernian Training Centre after battling Covid-19

The Welsh forward was a notable absentee from the Easter Road side’s pre-season training camp in Cheshire, and wasn’t involved in the 4-1 friendly win against Dunfermline Athletic at East Mains last weekend.

The 28-year-old won’t be involved when English Premier League side Arsenal visit Edinburgh for a pre-season game on Tuesday, July 13 having only just resumed training.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross confirmed during the training camp that preparations had been disrupted by issues relating to coronavirus.

A statement from the club read: “Christian Doidge won't feature [against Arsenal] having only just returned to training after suffering from Covid-19.”

Doidge scored 12 in all competitions for the Capital club last season, one of three attackers to reach double figures for goals along with Martin Boyle and strike-partner Kevin Nisbet.

