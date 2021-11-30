Christian Doidge set for Hibs B team run-out as striker builds on return to action

Christian Doidge is expected to get gametime in today's B team game

Christian Doidge, who is suspended for the visit of Rangers on Wednesday night, is expected to feature as he continues his comeback from the Achilles injury that kept him sidelined for the best part of three months, while winger Dan Mackay could also get some gametime as he battles back from the ankle knock he sustained in training near the start of October.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle attacker hasn't played a competitive game since the end of August, when he came on as a late substitute in the 2-0 home win against Livingston.

Hibs sent a second-string side to Huddersfield last month with Jamie Gullan scoring a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over the Terriers’ B team and the Evening News understands that there are plans in the pipeline for more fixtures against English-based Under-23 sides and B teams in the near future, following the appointment of Steve Kean as the club’s new academy chief.

It remains to be seen who will join Doidge and Mackay in the squad, but the squad is likely to be a mix of first-team fringe players and players from the Under-18 squad.

Meanwhile, Hibs Under-18s’ Scottish Youth Cup tie against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, originally scheduled for Friday November 26 before Storm Arwen forced its cancellation, will now be played on Wednesday, December 8. The wee Hibees also take on Celtic in the CAS Under-18 Elite Youth League on Friday night.

