Christian Doidge suffers injury during Kilmarnock v Hibs fixture

By John Greechan
Published 16th Sep 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST
Left the pitch with a head wound

Hibs striker Christian Doidge was led off nursing a bloody head wound at half-time as Nick Montgomery’s men made a bright start to the new manager’s first game as gaffer.

Ahead through a Will Dennis own goal, Hibs were cruising towards the break when Doidge, dropping deep to link play from his starting position up top in a 4-4-2, caught a high boot stooping to head the ball.

He was led from the pitch by medical staff holding a dressing to the area of impact, which appeared to be just above his left eye.

And Hibs withdrew the Welshman in the interval, with Adam Le Fondre replacing him alongside Dylan Vente up front.