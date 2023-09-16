Christian Doidge suffers injury during Kilmarnock v Hibs fixture

Hibs ahead in new gaffer’s first game - but key player hurt

Left the pitch with a head wound

Hibs striker Christian Doidge was led off nursing a bloody head wound at half-time as Nick Montgomery’s men made a bright start to the new manager’s first game as gaffer.

Ahead through a Will Dennis own goal, Hibs were cruising towards the break when Doidge, dropping deep to link play from his starting position up top in a 4-4-2, caught a high boot stooping to head the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was led from the pitch by medical staff holding a dressing to the area of impact, which appeared to be just above his left eye.