Christian Doidge targeting new Hibs deal as he vows to impress Easter Road hierarchy

Christian Doidge is keen to earn a new deal at Hibs

The Welsh striker signed a three-year deal in the summer of 2019 and since then has struck 32 goals in 86 games in green and white, including double figures in 2019/20 and 2020/21 in Scottish Premiership matches alone.

Now in the final 12 months of his contract, the former Forest Green Rovers favourite will be keen to pick up where he left off, with a potential European debut on the horizon and a chance to help the Capital club build on last season’s third-place finish and involvement in the latter stages of both clubs.

As he targets a return to full fitness following a particularly draining spell battling Covid-19, Doidge is keen to convince the Easter Road hierarchy that he deserves an extension.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after his return to action against Raith Rovers on Friday night in Iain Davidson’s testimonial match in which he played the last 25 minutes, Doidge said there had been no preliminary discussions but that the ball was in his court in terms of earning a new deal.

"There haven’t been any talks but I’m thoroughly enjoying my time here,” the 28-year-old added.

“In terms of football clubs I’ve probably enjoyed it the most in my career.”

Doidge has settled in Edinburgh and agrees that he is happy at Hibs

“I love the city, I love the lads, and I love working under the manager.

“It’s down to me now to earn a new contract, it’s not up to anyone else. It’s up to me to work hard and earn one.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.