Christmas cheer on menu at Easter Road as Montgomery clan lend support

David Marshall and Joe Newell serving up Christmas dinners at Easter Road last year.

Nick Montgomery and his family will spend Christmas Day dishing out free dinners at Easter Road. And the head coach says the decision to have the whole clan pitching in for the Hibernian Community Foundation is part of an important life lesson for his daughters.

Only recently reunited with his immediate family after 10 weeks apart during his hectic early spell as Hibs boss, Montgomery is fully supportive of the Foundation’s plan to feed 500 on a day when hardship and isolation is the reality for too many. Foundation volunteers are also delivering meals to those unable to attend the stadium, while hampers and children’s gifts will be available for locals in need.

Monty, who will be joined by wife Josie, 12-year-old twins Chloe and Lea, as well as four-year-old Eva Mae, said: “Yeah, we’re going to go down to Easter Road with my wife and kids, be there as part of the Foundation event. I think we all realise how important the Foundation is, the work they do, and I want to help them to grow.

“I know some of the players went last season, David Marshall and Joe Newell were there on Christmas day. Just speaking to the chairman, then speaking to my wife, we thought it would be really nice to take our girls to the stadium and for me to turn up as manager of the club, hopefully spread a bit of cheer on Christmas day.