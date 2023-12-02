Christmas Dinner for 500 on menu for Hibernian Community Foundation

David Marshall has seen for himself the role that a football club can play in a struggling community. Spending Christmas Day serving dinner to those in need merely underlined the importance of Hibs to people fighting to keep their heads above water.

The veteran goalkeeper, speaking as the Hibernian Community Foundation announced that it would once again serve Christmas dinner to 500 people this year, said he’d loved working with the group since being invited onto the board last year. It has, he admits, been an eye opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don't think players understand how important they are to the community and how big a reach they can have,” said the former Scotland No. 1. “Me and Joe Newell were at the Christmas day dinner at Easter Road last year, feeding over 500 people who were really, really struggling.

“I think the five miles around Easter Road is one of the poorest areas in Scotland, so it makes a massive difference. Over the course of the past 12 months I have seen some amazing people doing a helluva lot of good work and it is great to be involved in it.