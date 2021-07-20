'Chucked away our best chance at a trophy'; 'absolutely delighted' - Hibs fans react to Jack Ross contract extension

Jack Ross has signed a contract extension with Hibs

Jordan Brown wrote: “Great news. Progress has been made with Ross in the job. Time to kick on even more this season.”

Aidan Braidwood added: “Fair play, will be backed.”

Paul Wood said: “The ‘Jack Ross out’ brigade are back and the season’s not even started.”

Shaun Harrold wasn't happy: “Chucked away two of our best opportunities for trophies we’ve ever had and we’ve given him a new deal – proper Hibernian mentality that; we just love a bit of mediocrity.”

Sean Allan opined: “Whilst there have been plenty of plus points and on paper our squad looks decent, the minuses are pretty significant. Losing two big cup games to St Johnstone under entirely predictable circumstances is damning. Should the jury still be out?”

Conal Tracey added: “Weird timing but this is nothing but good news in my opinion. Recruitment has looked good once again this summer and think we've got an exciting season ahead!”

Jack Gillies was optimistic: “Ross might not be everyone’s cup of tea but he certainly has us on an upward curve and I think this season and the next (if he sticks around) he will prove people wrong.”

Chantelle Cramb said: “As the saying goes, consistency is key.”

Leon Rousseau tweeted: “Absolutely delighted with this. He put the foundations in last season. Expect nothing but improvement this season.”

