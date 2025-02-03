One Coldplay member was left ‘howling’ in the bath as the Hibs anthem left them lost for words and inspired a cover version.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coldplay have been left marvelling over an iconic Hibs anthem as they covered the Easter Road favourite.

The band fronted by Chris Martin are one of the biggest-selling music acts of all time and are back on the road this year when their Music of the Spheres World Tour comes to a close. In more intimate settings, they were at the Maida Vale Studios in London as the band kicked off BBC Radio 2's Piano Room month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They performed some of their well-known tracks but few could have predicted one of their performed songs. Piano Room guests have a chance to do a cover version of a song they adore, and Martin talked over the decision to have a go at Sunshine On Leith. The Proclaimers hit is a staple at Hibs and is sung at every home game the club play.

Neither Martin nor the band’s Scottish bass player Guy Berryman had heard the song until recently, but a rendition from Hibs supporters left him stunned. He told host Jo Whiley: "This cover that Guy sent me three days ago - he said 'listen to this song by The Proclaimers.'

“And I'd never heard it before. It blew me away. I'd never heard it before. Then I watched the Hibernian fans singing it in the terraces and it just gets me so much that song."

Berryman, who comes from Kirkcaldy, then explained : "I'd never heard it before either and I'm Scottish! I was listening to it in the bath three days ago and when it got to the second verse I was like kind of like 'oh, this is a serious song.' By the time it got to the chorus I was crying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got to the end of it and I said to myself, if I listen to it again I wonder if it'll have the same reaction. So I did it again and the same thing happened. And by the third listen, I was in the bath howling. It's just one of those perfectly simple songs and I can't believe I'd never heard it before."

Martin added: "There is a whole other world of music behind that song that I've just been discovering, and they're a wonderful, wonderful band.

"Now we live in the age of coolness doesn't mean anything, just quality and soul. The Proclaimers make more sense than ever. This song is so astonishingly good and we're going to butcher it right now!"