The midfielder has caught the eye this season with some stunning goals and top-drawer performances for Dean Gibson’s side and was the only Hibee named in the XI.
Cavanagh was joined by Glasgow City quartet Lee Alexander, Jenna Clark, Hayley Lauder, and Priscila Chinchilla; Celtic’s Caitlin Hayes, Chloe Craig, and Charlie Wellings, and Rangers trio Lizzie Arnot, Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr.
Writing on social media the 23-year-old said: “Delighted to be in the PFA Scotland Women’s Team of the Year. Thanks for all the votes.”
Cavanagh has been a key player in green and white this term, and won the SWPL Player of the Month award in September, making her the first Hibs player to win the prize since Jamie-Lee Napier in October 2019.
It was also a second award for the midfielder who won it for the first time in May 2018 during her spell with Celtic.
A versatile left-sided midfielder capable of filling in at full-back and wing-back, Cavanagh joined Hibs in the summer of 2019 and has become a firm favourite with the fans since swapping Glasgow for Edinburgh.
Hibs Women sit fourth in the SWPL 1 table, nine points ahead of fifth-placed Aberdeen and 16 points behind Celtic in third with a game in hand.
They are next in action on Sunday May 1 when they take on Hamilton at the Tony Macaroni Arena before three games in a week sees them travel to Accies in midweek with home games against Aberdeen and Glasgow City on either side.