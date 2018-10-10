Comparing Hibs' campaign so far to this time last season

A run of four league wins took Hibs into second place going into the second international break, four positions higher than this time last term.

We compare the campaign so far with the same point last season:

Position

17/18 - 6th

18/19 - 2nd

Points

17/18 - 13

18/19 - 17

Goals (league)

17/18 - 14

18/19 - 19

Conceded (league)

17/18 - 12

18/19 - 6

Cup performances

17/18 - Aside from a defeat on penalties at Ross County following a draw, Hibs made light work of their Betfred Cup group stage appearance, hitting 13 goals and conceding only one in wins over Montrose, Arbroath and Alloa Athletic.

They hit another five in the last-16 against Ayr United, Anthony Stokes scoring a brace, before coming from behind twice to beat Livingston 3-2 at Easter Road to progress to a semi-final against Celtic.

18/19 - Due to their fourth place finish last season, Hibs qualified for the Europa League therefore they did not have to take part in the Betfred Cup group stages.

The team certainly had fans on the edge of their seats in Europe, thumping Runavik 12-5 on aggregate, before a late 3-2 win at home to Asteras Tripolis in an exciting game set the team up to draw 1-1 in Greece.

They progressed to face Molde in the third qualifying round. Despite a goalless first-leg at Easter Road, Hibs were well beaten in the return leg.

On the domestic scene, Ross County were defeated 3-2 in another topsy turvy game in Leith which saw passage to the Betfred Cup quarter-finals. Somehow Hibs failed to beat Aberdeen at Easter Road. After passing up a raft of chances, the away side won on penalties.

Attendances (league)

17/18 - 17,200 - In the eight leagues game until this point, Hibs had only played three at home.

18/19 - 17,639 - The fourth highest in the league.

Top scorers

17/18 - Simon Murray (10) - Eight in the Betfred Cup, two in the league.

18/19 - Stevie Mallan (9) - Four in Europe, four in the league and one in the cup - all from outside the box.

Key player(s)

17/18 - While Simon Murray may have hit the goals it was John McGinn who really stepped up his game on returning to the top-flight in Scotland. His stand out moment came at Celtic Park where he bettered Scott Brown and scored a brace.

18/19 - It has taken a while for Neil Lennon to get his team settled and make best use of his squad due to injuries and signings arriving late in the transfer window. However, throughout the Europa League campaign and into the league Stevie Mallan and Martin Boyle have been regular threats for Hibs going forward.

Summer signings and their influence

17/18 - Between them, the new strike partnership of Simon Murray and Anthony Stokes bagged 17 goals in all competitions by this time last season. It, for a short while, dispelled any doubts regarding the pair, especially Murray who was recruited from Dundee United.

Signed from Juventus, Vykintas Slivka offered promise, while Danny Swanson and Deivydas Matulevicius were squad players.

18/19 - In recent weeks Hibs fans have seen the qualities the new recruits can bring to the team. They've not conceded a goal with Mark Milligan on the pitch, Mallan is a constant danger from outside the box and Emerson Hyndman has brought craft to the midfield.

Fans knew what to expect from Flo Kamberi, while Thomas Agyepong, it is hoped, will be a sound replacement for Brandon Barker.

