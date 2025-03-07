The third place hype train has rapidly left the station and Hibs fans are buzzing at the thought of league phase football at Easter Road next season

A 2-1 Premiership victory over Hearts has moved David Gray’s side into third, which could become an automatic ticket to the seven figure arenas of the Europa League or Conference League. Either winning the Scottish Cup will do the trick of booking a Europa League play-off bout or if they are not to do that, the team that eliminate them must go all the way so third’s league phase path is paved, favourites Celtic. The pair face off in Glasgow on Sunday in the cup’s penultimate quarter-final.

It’s early days yet but Hibs have been included in new projections by Football Rankings for who could play in the 25/26 edition of the Conference League’s revamped league phase. This list of teams isn’t a set in stone guide to who Hibs may play in Europe next term, but is a pointer to the type of glamour ties and prizes in terms of clashes in Leith and away days that could be on offer if David Gray’s manage to clinch the feat come May.

For the six pots, Hibs will land one from each if they end up in the Conference League. There’s a look at where Hibs sit amongst the clubs.