County probe into Hibs fan 'comment' at Hearts-bound Dhanda

Ross County are investigating alleged abuse of Hearts-bound playmaker Yan Dhanda by Hibs fans in Dingwall. The midfielder, who has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Jambos in the summer, was booed and taunted by some of the near-600 travelling supporters on an afternoon when Hibs lost 2-1.

But he was sufficiently upset by one comment to make an official complaint to referee Don Robertson late in the first half, with the whistler passing on his concerns to fourth official Greg Souttar. A club official was also involved in touchline discussions.

Speaking after the game, County boss Don Cowie said: “Yeah. All I know at this moment in time by speaking to Greg the fourth official at that time was there was an alleged comment made that Yan heard, and that was reported to the referee and then reported back to the fourth official. Beyond that, I’m not sure, I’m waiting to hear what happened.

Asked if he knew the nature of the comment, Cowie said: “No, I don’t. If I did I would let you know.”