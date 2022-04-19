'Crazy decision', 'some serious questions here', 'he was out of his depth' - Hibs fans react to Shaun Maloney's departure as manager

Wins in his first two games brought the team back into the top six after a poor run in the league under former boss Jack Ross. However, Maloney won just two from the next 15 against top-flight opposition, including losing to Hearts in both the final game before the split (thereby condemning them to the bottom six) and Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Here’s how the club’s supporters reacted to it on social media...

THOSE AGAINST

@LeithWhisky: “I've had some concerns about Shaun being quite fixed in his approach, but his main issue has been a heavily imbalanced and one paced squad of players, following 2 disastrous transfer windows. He got the max possible out the players on Saturday, better than Mowbray did in '06 semi.”

@johnjcal4: “Crazy decision, those at the top making them must be held accountable for bringing in an inexperienced manager to make wholesale changes to a squad and way of playing, giving him 5 months and half a transfer window to achieve results. All whilst seeing the worst injury list ever.”

@AndyJeffrey16: "What a mess. Crazy decision but not least who on earth will we get now? Deserved the summer. The injury list and lack of recruitment is tantamount. His replacement better be in soon or do we continue to (mis)trust Ian Gordon.”

@kaisersauzee: "That’s absolutely mental. I hope this is not a sign of our ownership, turning into a Watford type club.”

@juliangold64: "Good grief. Some serious questions here: why the board appointed him, why he wasn’t given enough time and resources given that they did, and what are they going to do differently now to appoint a new manager?”

@Donswanny: "Maloney being made the scapegoat. Problems lie in the board where the decisions this year have been tragic, specifically in recruitment. David Gray now has to lead a demoralised squad with little depth to survive relegation!! Good luck SDG.”

@liamblues: "Came into a difficult situation and has had terrible luck with injuries. He's no had a fair shake in my opinion. I thought he deserved the summer. Reckon it probably would have been delaying the inevitable though. Gordon needs to get the next one right. Becoming a shambles.”

THOSE IN FAVOUR

@archigoles: "Decisive. No messing about. Time to rebuild.”

@Andypurd: “Thank god. Let’s make sure we take our time and make the right decision this time.”

@EllisCJ1875: “Feel bad for the man like I did Jack Ross but it just wasn’t happening and he had to go. Think he was out of his depth, great coach I think but no man management skills.”

@mrennie18751: “Best decision Hibs have made in a long time. There’s no way they could have allowed a guy, who’s clearly out his depth, spend more money in the summer and carry on this dreadful form into next season. Get a competent guy in to work with his own squad for a full pre season.”

