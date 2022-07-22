Dan MacKay and Dylan Tait latest as Hibs chief makes gametime admission

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a question-and-answer session with several of the club’s fan podcasts, Gordon spoke highly of the pair who were slated for loan spells by manager Lee Johnson during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.

The Easter Road boss suggested last month that there had been interest in winger MacKay, who eventually sealed a return to former club Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a season-long loan and has notched a goal and assist in three games, and former Raith Rovers midfielder Tait, who has been involved in the Premier Sports Cup games but could still head out on loan.

"I think Dylan has a future at Hibs, he is improving and moving along. Our thinking is about the best next step for him,” the executive chairman said.

"He's been working with the first team and understanding the tactical approach that we're trying to install at Hibs but if he's not going to play games then it doesn't really benefit him.

"He could go on loan but still play for our development squad and be coming into Hibs two or three days a week.

"We don't want to overload him but he'd get plenty of game experience. It wouldn't be like him going on loan and us never seeing him.”

Gordon went on to say that Hibs are keen to ‘rotate’ their players to maximise minutes.

Dylan Tait got gametime in the 5-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Clyde

"Players can go on loan as well as get practice with the development team or first team and we're going to rotate that. Players might go on loan for six months then spend six months with the first team,” he added.

"They need to play games and if they are not going to be featuring in the first team it's unfair not to give them a chance to play games.

"Both Dylan and Dan are in the same boat. I think we have a very talented development team, I'm excited about that group.

"It didn't exist before; we've created a fully-funded squad that will follow its own games programme against English teams and compete in a Scottish cup against other reserve and colt teams and we have a league as well. So there will be plenty of games."