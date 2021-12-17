Darragh Burns celebrates scoring a penalty for Northern Ireland Under-19s against Germany

The Easter Road side are thought to be the frontrunners in the race to land Sligo Rovers prospect Johnny Kenny, who took in Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Dundee from the directors’ box, but they are also keen in plucking winger Darragh Burns from Dublin-based side St Patrick’s Athletic, who are managed by former Hibs defender Tim Clancy.

Burns, a 19-year-old winger, made his debut for Pat’s as a 16-year-old against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly. Predominantly used on the right, he notched four goals and nine assists from 26 league matches in 2021 including an equaliser against Finn Harps last month that secured Europa Conference League football for the Richmond Park outfit and a key role as the Inchicore club tasted FAI Cup success.

There is also interest in Burns from England, with Oxford United among several clubs monitoring his situation, according to reports in Ireland.

With his initial deal due to expire in January 2022, the wideman signed an extension in July of this year but is not believed to have a release clause in his new contract, with St Pat’s able to name their price if Hibs make an official bid.

Born in the Irish Republic, Burns' first taste of international football came for Northern Ireland, for whom he qualifies through his Belfast-born father. However, he represented both nations at Under-17 level, opting to turn out for Northern Ireland Under-19s.

Despite that, Burns is in the process of declaring for the Republic of Ireland with Under-21 boss Jim Crawford saying last month: “Darragh is keen to play, which is great news for myself and it’s in the hands of legal at the minute.

"That’s just standard procedure to get everything over the line, to change an association, and it can be a long process.

“He’s done fantastic with Pat’s. [Former manager] Stevie O’Donnell and his staff have done amazing work with him, and you can see the by-product of their work on the pitch.