Darren McGregor moves into new role at Hibs but will continue playing

The 36-year-old will be part-player, part-coach and part-mentor for the squad, where he’ll work alongside academy director Steve Kean and Gareth Evans.

The idea is for McGregor to operate as an experienced leader within the team as the Easter Road club seek to improve their most promising youngsters into being ready for regular SPFL football.

The boyhood supporter, who fufilled a lifelong dream by helping Hibs to win the Scottish Cup in 2016, previously admitted his days in the first-team were likely coming to an end. He’s delighted to have reached an agreement where he can progress his coaching career without hanging up his boots.

Darren McGregor with his children as he leads out Hibs as captain in the last game of the 2021/22 cinch Premiership. Picture: SNS

“At the end of last season I was lucky enough to have that unforgettable game where I was able to captain the team to a 4-0 win with my kids beside me as mascots,” he told the Hibs website.

“I think after that game I knew my playing time would be very limited next season. Steve Kean spoke to me shortly afterwards and proposed the idea that I could help out with the development squad in a mentor/coaching and playing capacity.

“I feel it is a great opportunity for me as it can allow me to continue playing whilst also developing my coaching experience under the mentorship of Steve and Gareth.

“I have said many times before that if I am not able to play for Hibs, then the next best thing is to be able to help develop the younger guys.

“Going forward it is a new chapter in my life and I am excited to play a part in the development of these younger guys both on and off the field.”

McGregor joined Hibs in the summer of 2015 after being released by Rangers despite being awarded the club’s player of the year the campaign prior.

He has made 188 appearances in his seven years in Leith but found himself in a mainly reserve role across recent seasons, playing just 10, 16 and 15 times across the last three campaigns.

He signed a four-year contract in 2019 with an eye to moving into coaching once his playing days were over.

