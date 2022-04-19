David Gray back as Hibs interim manager: His record as boss, his backroom staff and what's next for club?

Here’s everything you need to know about the current situation...

What’s happened?

Hibs and Maloney departed ways after just 19 matches in charge with the former Celtic and Scotland playmaker winning six. The ex-Belgian national team coach was tasked with turning around Hibs fortunes this season after they suffered a major slump in the league under ex-manager Jack Ross, but the board have now decided they’ve seen enough.

Shaun Maloney and David Gray at the Hibs Training Centre just last week in the build-up to Saturday's Edinburgh derby at Hampden. Picture: SNS

Who’s in charge now?

Club legend David Gray will take up the hotseat again on an interim basis after keeping it warm in the period between the sacking of Ross and hiring of Maloney. Gray has been with Hibs as first a player and then a coach since the summer of 2014. He most famously scored the goal which won the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

What was his record last time?

Gray took charge of three games last time. He drew his first game away to St Mirren, defeated Dundee by a single goal at Easter Road and narrowly lost the 2021 Premier Sports Cup final 2-1 to Celtic.

Who will he be assisted by?

The club announced in the statement revealing Maloney’s departure that Gray will be assisted by Eddie May and Jon Busch. May is a former caretaker manager himself, having looked after the first-team in the transition periods between Neil Lennon and Paul Heckingbottom and then between Heckingbottom and Ross. He was also once the permanent boss at Falkirk.

As well as Maloney, his backroom staff of Gary Caldwell, Valerio Zuddas and Brian Doogan have also left.

How long will he remain in charge?

Hibs said their statement that Gray will remain in charge of the team for the last five matches of the season as Hibs look to confirm their survival having dropped into the bottom six. They hold an eight-point gap over St Johnstone in eleventh and have a vastly superior goal difference. Therefore, it would take an almighty collapse – and real resurgence from at least one of the club’s behind them – for relegation to become a viable threat.

For this reason, the Hibs board are expected to take their time appointing a permanent successor.

