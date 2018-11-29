David Gray gives Hibs fitness boost ahead of trip to Kilmarnock

Hibs captain David Gray is set to return to the squad for Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock.

The right-back has been sidelined since sustaining a muscle injury in the 6-0 win over Hamilton almost two months ago. He has missed his team’s last five matches, none of which have brought a victory.

After recovering from a serious Achilles injury that ruled him out for the second half of last season, Gray made a strong start to the current campaign.

Remarkably, Hibs didn’t lose any of the ten competitive matches he started this season prior to his injury. In the six league games Gray has started this term, his team have won five of them and drawn the other, at home to Aberdeen. His influence is further underlined by the fact he has already chipped in with five goals despite being restricted to just 12 appearances in total, including a couple of substitute outings in the Europa League qualifiers in the summer.

In Gray’s absence, both Steven Whittaker and Martin Boyle have been used at right-back and right wing-back, depending on Neil Lennon’s preferred formation. The captain could make his eagerly-awaited return to action at Rugby Park this weekend as Hibs seek their first win since he skippered the team to that emphatic victory over Accies in early October