Hibs head coach David Gray has provided an update on the status of Kanayo Megwa within his squad - as he tells players to dream of glory against Legia Warsaw.

The club legend made six changes on Sunday as his rotated Hibs team won 2-0 at Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup last 16. One of the stars to get a chance is right-wing-back Megwa, who has spent time out on loan in recent seasons with Airdrie and Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship.

He has been around the senior team this summer so far and started at Almondvale, impressing as he replaced Chris Cadden in the team. Gray has talked up the youngster’s impact in the game but when it comes to whether or not he heads back out on loan, what happens in their two-legged Conference League play-off versus Legia could determine that.

Kanayo Megwa Hibs plan

The head coach said: “He was excellent against Livingston. He’s had to be patient this season but you can see he’s benefitted from his loans to the Championship. He really enjoys the physical side of it and he’s defensively excellent. There is more improvement to come. Right now, he’s played and done well so we’re always looking at what the squad looks like.

“Players need to be playing but he’s demonstrated he can come in to play for Hibs. He’s someone who can play in a few positions, right-back in a back four, wing-back or even right of a back three. So there’s real versatility there and that gives options. Given our schedule that can be important so we’ll see what our schedule looks like when the next ten days or so are up and we know what’s happening with Europe.”

After playing down the importance of their 2-0 victory away at Partizan Belgrade in the first leg of their eventual 4-3 aggregate success over Serbian opposition at the third qualifying round stage, Gray is keen for his Hibs stars to relish the chance to be within touching distance of league phase football. He said: “This group has given themselves the opportunity to create history and that’s something we have spoken a lot about. They are performing at a very high level and standard at the minute but Thursday night now needs to be the biggest performance of the season.

Why Hibs have to savour Conference League play off

“We need to do that to give ourselves the best possible chance going over there because it will be slightly different being at home first. It’s going to be a brilliant night at Easter Road. There is a lot of football to be played over these two games and I think we’re adapting all the time to it. Going over to Partizan and winning was massive. I played it down at the time because it was only half-time in the tie and I didn’t allow myself to get overexcited.

“I didn’t want the players getting overexcited either. But when you strip it back, it was probably one of the best results in the club’s history of European results. I spoke to people at the club who have been here forever and they talked about the magnitude of the result, going there and winning against a really good team. It was an incredible achievement but all that would have been for nothing if we’d not seen it through, we knew that.

“The experience of last Thursday is huge because of the psychology of football and the mentality involved in it. People look at it, a two-nil scoreline is one where you can see it out so the thing fizzles out or it can be tricky. The next goal in those games is always huge because when it goes 2-1 the momentum shifts, never mind when it goes 2-0. I said after the game, that was a huge test of character and the players managed to come through that.

“It doesn’t matter how you come through by that stage. I’ve looked at loads of things from that performance and how we can improve. We will need to improve to get through this tie over two legs, that’s for sure, but the team is improving and they’re working hard to do that. It’s a completely different test and challenge to what we faced against Livingston. We can’t go into these games in a better place, which is brilliant.

“We have had some special moments this season already with our fans, they’ve been right behind us. The support and feelgood factor behind the club is brilliant. I’m sure the fans will sell Easter Road out again on Thursday night because they know we’ve got such an opportunity. We’re on the brink of achieving something special and creating history. That’s what the players need to be thinking about.”