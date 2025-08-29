Gray’s opposite number voted for him for ‘manager of the year’ last season

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a tough one to take for Hibs last night as David Gray’s men bowed out of the Europa Conference League against Legia Warsaw after an inspired performance.

Hibees fans must’ve thought the tie was all over when the home side took the lead in the first half, however in a manic ten minutes at the start of the second half, goals from Rocky Bushiri, Martin Boyle and Miguel Chaiwa put Hibs a goal to the good on aggregate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Martin Boyle nearly sealed the win with a long range effort that hit the bar, almost inevitably, Legia scored in the 94th minute to take the match to extra time. Out on their feet, Hibs worked tirelessly for the additional half hour but a goal from Mileta Rajovic won it for the Poles.

Hibs now look forward to their first league fixture in three weeks, as they welcome St Mirren to Easter Road on Sunday afternoon. As the fixture nears, Buddies boss, Stephen Robinson has been full of praise for David Gray, after he turned the Hibees around last season.

Gray last season’s ‘Manager of the Year’ says Robinson

Since taking the managerial role at St Mirren in 2022, Stephen Robinson has gained himself a reputation of being a real gentleman in the Scottish game. As The Buddies prepare to face Hibs this weekend, the 50-year old has been full of praise for David Gray and the job he’s done so far at Hibs.

According to the Daily Record, Robinson said: “I think David has done an incredible job and I did vote for him as manager of the year last season. I believe the squad he has put together is very, very competitive and they will go on and have a very good season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has lots of quality and lots of choices. He deserves all the credit in the world and we know we are going to face a tough task. He has been backed heavily which is credit to their board. It has been five tough games to start with but we will go there with no fear.”

Robinson’s St Mirren head to Easter Road in good spirits, having just held Rangers to a draw at the SMISA Stadium. The Buddies also knocked Hearts out of the Premier Sports Cup, after a penalty shootout.

Hibs can still have ‘really successful domestic season’ despite European heart break

Following last night’s agonising defeat, David Gray remains confident that heads won’t go down in the Hibs dressing room and that the Leith side will kick on domestically. Speaking after the match, he said: “If we can continue to use this feeling as fuel, and keep improving, they will. They’re honest and hard working. We can have a really successful domestic season.

“We need to look at how close we’ve come. The level we’ve performed at against top teams. The level of the teams we’re playing. We’ve been outstanding in Europe. We’ve shown that we belong here. We need to take that into domestic football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs will try to bounce back against St Mirren at 3pm on Sunday afternoon at Easter Road.