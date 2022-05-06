David Gray relaxed over Hibs future as he confirms Ron Gordon return to Easter Road

Interim boss David Gray confirmed the executive chairman would be taking his seat in the directors’ box for the meeting with the Dons on Saturday May 7.

“I believe he is over for the game, I am sure he’ll be pretty busy,” Gray commented. “We have three games in eight days so we’ll be pretty busy as well.”

The caretaker manager is not expecting any update on his own situation, however, with the 34-year-old insisting he is happy to wait until the end of the season.

“I have all the clarity I need just now, which is whatever happens in the next day, ten days, three weeks, it’s myself and Eddie [May] until the end of the season and it will be reassessed at that point."

It is possible that Gray’s future could be decided by the new appointment but he remains relaxed over his position.

“I work for Hibernian Football Club, I love doing it, I feel very privileged to be doing it, and I will do whatever is asked of me until someone tells me different,” he stated.

“I think the earlier [a new manager] can be brought in can only be helpful.

David Gray isn't thinking too far ahead about his role at Hibs

“The longer you leave it the less time you have for planning and decisions across the club, whether it be younger players or new contracts.

“But at the same time I think the club will take their time to get the right man in.”