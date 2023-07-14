David Gray testimonial funds to help boost Hibs Community Foundation's work

Right-back Gray, who signed for Hibs in the summer of 2014, nurtured a close relationship with the Community Foundation as a player, and is keen to continue that link by ensuring the organisation benefits later this year. The 35-year-old played 177 times for Hibs, scoring 15 goals including the winner at Hampden in the final of the 2016 Scottish Cup, etching his name in club folklore as the Easter Road side ended a 114-year wait to win the trophy, before hanging up his boots and joining the coaching staff under Jack Ross. He remains part of Lee Johnson’s coaching staff and is about to embark on his tenth season with the club.

It was announced earlier this year that the former Manchester United youngster would be honoured with a testimonial match and associated events in the autumn, to mark his contributions to the club as player and staff. Among the events is a testimonial dinner at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on Saturday September 9 2023, with special entertainment acts and interviews planned. The testimonial match will also be played at Easter Road on October 15, with opposition still to be confirmed.

Hibs Community Foundation Mags McPherson said: “The Foundation is thrilled to have been selected as one of the beneficiaries of David’s testimonial events. We would like to say a huge thank you to him and his testimonial committee for their kindness and generosity. We would also like to congratulate David on an incredible playing career and wish him the best of luck as he continues his Hibs career in a coaching role. We will work with David to decide how the funds raised through these events are used, helping expand the work of the foundation and helping the Hibs community.”

David Gray will funnel some of the funds raised by his testimonial events into the Hibernian Community Foundation. Main image: Mark Scates/SNS Group