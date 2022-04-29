David Gray unsure of Hibs future as he reflects on 'rollercoaster' first year of coaching

Shaun Maloney was relieved of his duties after just 19 games earlier this month with Gray tasked with taking the team for the final five games of the campaign.

Hibs are unlikely to name a permanent successor to Maloney before the end of the season.

“That’s a question for the powers that be,” Gray said, when asked if he expected to keep a role in the new manager’s set-up.

"I love working for the club and feel fortunate to be in the position I am but my future is almost irrelevant right now. It’s about getting some momentum and that winning feeling back.

“[The current situation] gives the players clarity, they know no-one is going to be coming in with ten days to go, they can get their heads around it and quickly, which is good.

“I think Hibs mean business. I think that needs to be the way moving forward.

“The job is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who gets it, and I’m sure there will be many big names linked with it,” he continued.

The 33-year-old has repeatedly skirted questions about his own managerial aspirations but conceded that his first year of coaching has been eventful.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster season,” he agreed.

“It’s been challenging and I’ve had to learn a lot, and quickly, which selfishly has been good.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been overly enjoyable as it’s never nice when people lose their jobs.”

Gray began his second interim spell in charge of the club with three points in Paisley last week, and is hopeful of adding another victory against Livingston on Saturday – the scene of Jack Ross’ last game in charge before his sacking in December.

“It’s a difficult place to go, as we’ve experienced already this season. They cause a lot of problems and we’ll need to be at the top of our game to win,” he said.