The goalkeeper and club captain reckons even though results haven’t been great of late, performances have been to the desired standard and will carry them up into third place in the race for Europe.

Either side of a 6-1 drubbing at Celtic Park, Lee Johnson’s side were beaten 1-0 at Dundee United and lost 2-1 to St Johnstone last time out despite leading for most of the match. In each of those two contests they were the better side but couldn’t manage to get the job done.

Luckily for them, inconsistency has been the name of the game in the Scottish top flight so far this season with nobody emerging as clear favourites for the best-of-the-rest tag.

David Marshall trudges off at full-time after Hibs are beaten by St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. Picture: SNS

For Hibs, and similarly Aberdeen, bedding in a number of new signings and learning to play under a new management staff has likely hampered their momentum in the early part of the campaign.

As the weeks go by, Marshall expects the team to gel further and for the true quality to shine through, which should propel the Easter Road club up the table.

“The performances are getting better,” he said. “Against Dundee United you could argue it was one of our better performances but still lost and against Kilmarnock at home against ten men we probably did play that well and won. I feel there has been a steady improvement of performance, Celtic Park apart.

“Aberdeen, Hearts as well, are two of the bigger clubs in the country that expect consistency and expect to be finishing third. Aberdeen have had a change of manager and Hearts have European football, which is a big drain on their squad and a big injury to Liam Boyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s still there for everyone, St Mirren have done really well, Livingston have started well too. It’s still up in the air but the longer the season goes and after the World Cup break I think is when we’ll be looking to put a run together.”

Message from the editor