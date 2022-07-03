David Marshall hails fellow Hibs goalkeepers as new arrival gives thoughts on Kevin Dabrowski and Murray Johnson

Easter Road back-up Kevin Dabrowski made his debut last season and played six times in total, stepping in when former first-choice ‘keeper Matt Macey was out injured.

The affable Polish goalie was handed a baptism of fire in the Edinburgh derby but kept a clean sheet and foiled Hearts striker Ellis Simms on numerous occasions, winning the man of the match award. At 23 and having had a taste of first-team action, he will be pushing Marshall all the way this term.

Marshall spoke highly of Dabrowski, and third-choice ‘keeper Murray Johnson while out in Portugal at the club’s summer training camp last week.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Kev and Murray have been great. I kept an eye on Hibs a lot last season and Kev did well when he came in,” the former Scotland No.1 said.

"He made some big saves and the Hearts game where he came in and made his debut, he looked good. He’s a big character and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Johnson, who played a key role as Hibs Under-18s won the league last season, was in the Algarve with the senior squad and is likely to serve as third choice between the sticks this season.

David Marshall, left, chats to Murray Johnson at the Hibernian Training Centre. Picture: Hibernian FC

"I know Muz’s agent and he told the club has high hopes for him,” Marshall continued.