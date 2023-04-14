The Jam Tarts make the short trip from Gorgie for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off with both teams in poor form and so much riding on the 90 minutes. While Hearts have enjoyed the upper hand recently, recording back-to-back 3-0 victories in January, first at Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership and then at Easter Road to knock Hibs out of the Scottish Cup, the last league encounter on Hibs turf ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw with the Australian international climbing off the bench after sensationally rejoining from Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly to score an equaliser deep into injury time.

Hibs haven’t beaten their rivals since Boxing Day 2019; their last home win coming even longer ago back in March 2018 when goals from Scott Allan and Jamie Maclaren secured all three points for Neil Lennon’s side against the Craig Levein-managed Hearts, but that afternoon in August will have felt like a win for the hosts.

Video taken from the away end back in August showed Marshall celebrating wildly in front of the Hibs fans in the East Stand, mirroring the limbs on three sides of the stadium, and the veteran gloveman is keen for similar scenes this weekend.

David Marshall is eager for Hibs to end their winless run against Hearts

“Over the last few years, we’ve not beat Hearts so we need to make that count and there is no better opportunity than Saturday,” the goalkeeper said, as he previewed the penultimate game before the league split.