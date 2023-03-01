The Edinburgh side went into the game with many first-team players missing amid an injury crisis. It showed. Despite dominating possession, the hosts seemed to run out of ideas in the final third. It was their second game in four days, but manager Dean Gibson was not looking for excuses and believes his team had enough quality on the pitch to win the game.

“They have definitely come in a bit fatigued, but we still had enough of the ball and enough territory to create”, he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “For whatever reason, it just wouldn’t fall for us at times. Aberdeen were resolute in their defending. It is one of them games where these things happen unfortunately, it’s just happened one or two many times this season. Other teams might win 1-0 off a corner or whatever it might be and we just couldn’t do that. We need to find that cutting edge.”

Hibs wore their black away kit for the game, which was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of Ron Gordan. After the game, Gibson paid tribute to the former majority shareholder, hailing him as a big part of women’s football for the club.

Dean Gibson's side are now five points off Hearts in fourth. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

“He was a huge part of the women and he will go down as one of the most influential people in the women’s history”, he added. “He was the one who fully integrated the women’s side into this football club. It wasn’t for the lack of trying before hand, but he was the one who sat down, listened and took it on.

“He had more than a real passion to want to do it. He will be a huge miss but it’s important that we continue on what he start and what his vision was. That’s the aim for the whole club, not just the women, the whole academy, everything. That’s what we want to continue, the chapter he started.”

On the pitch, it was a frustrating first half for Hibs as they struggled to break down the visitors in a chilly affair. Katie Lockwood was presented with a half chance as she toe-poked the ball behind seven minutes in. Soon after, Aberdeen almost put the ball into their own net as Eilidh Shore’s block from Hinds’ run deflected into the keeper’s palms. Michaela McAlonie came closest to breaking the deadlock when she smashed a powerful effort onto the bar from 35-yards. The final chance of the half came to Nor Mustafa as she fired just wide inside the box.