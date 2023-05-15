General manager Chris Gaunt confirmed the news in a statement on Monday with Gibson stepping down after the final SWPL1 fixture of the season against Partick Thistle on Sunday at Petershill Park. Talks have been ongoing between Gibson and club chiefs since December 2022, with both parties agreeing that a mutual exit would be the right move for Gibson and Hibs Women.

In a club statement Gaunt said: “I’d like to begin by thanking Dean for all his hard work at Hibs Women. He became manager just before Covid-19 which was an incredibly challenging time and over the years helped us transition into a professional side.

"Dean and I have always had an open relationship and this is a positive ending, one that is best for both Dean and Hibs Women. We’re really grateful for the impact he’s had on the football club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Dean Gibson has been manager of Hibs Women since January 2020 after moving up from his role as under-23 coach. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

Since taking the reins Gibson has led Hibs to consecutive fourth-place finishes in the SWPL behind Glasgow City, Celtic, and Rangers. He also took Hibs to the Sky Sports League Cup final against Rangers in December.

But Eva Olid’s Hearts have unseated Hibs as the ‘best of the rest’ in the league this season and sit 14 points ahead of their city rivals going into the final round of fixtures, having not lost a derby this campaign with three consecutive 1-1 draws before a 2-1 victory at Oriam last midweek.

Gibson had started out running Hibee Tots and boys’ community teams for Hibs before moving across to the girls and women’s side, initially taking a role as academy coach for the under-15s whom he led to league and cup success in his first season before stepping up to take the club’s under-23s.