'Death, taxes, Hibs playing Hearts, Rangers and Celtic in a row' - Fans react to Easter Road fixture list

Paul Morton wrote: October and December. Wow,” while Keiran McKenna tweeted: “The winter break is absolutely pointless. No need for that many games in December.”

Ray Forsyth was staying optimistic: “Expecting wins all the way up to October! With at least one win happening then." Calum Kelly, meanwhile, wrote: “Hearts, Rangers, Celtic on the bounce yet again, what a farce,” with Ally Turnbull adding: “Death, taxes, Hibs playing Hearts, Rangers and Celtic in a row.”

Aaron McGinn reasoned: “Looking at these fixtures, I’d be disappointed if we didn’t manage the season unbeaten.” Steven Bell requested ‘21 points in the first two months of the season’.

Hibs fans have been sharing their thoughts on the fixture list. Picture: Mark Scates/SNS Group

One supporter named Hope joked: “If my wean is born early, I’m blaming the stress from those October fixtures.” Harry Fisher added: “Only a draft of course, until the TV changes everything.”

Lyndsay Meechan included three laughing emojis in her tweet as she said: “October will be interesting!” Peter Keenan confidently predicted: “Can’t see the Rangers game at home on December 16th happening, coz we’ll be in the league cup final on Sunday 17th.”

Liam Fogarty wrote: “Please wait while I read this list and find something to be outraged about.” Christopher Black said, somewhat sarcastically: “Ross County away in the middle of the winter. Imagine my shock.”

