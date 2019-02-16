'Decent start for the new regime' - fans react to Hibs 2-0 Hamilton

Hibs fans had plenty to say after a 2-0 win over Hamilton in Paul Heckingbottom's first game in charge...

Gus White wrote: “Hibs are back!”

Callum_62 added: “Kamberi put in a real shift though....keeps doing that and it’ll come good for him again.”

04Sauzee wrote on Hibs.net: “Going to be honest I have been one of Slivka’s biggest critics but thought that was the best performance I have seen from him in a Hibs shirt. Absolutely fantastic and very much deserved his MOTM award.”

CapitalGreen added: “He’s been our best, most consistent player of 2019 so far.”

AllanT1981 wrote: “Played well today again, glad to see him get a run of games and actually show us what he is like as a player, him and Milligan in the middle seems to suit us.”

Porto36 tweeted: “Today’s game v Hamilton was good. I felt as if Kamberi put in a lot of effort, also McNulty and Slivka where outstanding alongside Horgan thought Mallan was a bit off the pace however all round good performance still miles off where we want to be. We take on Dundee next Friday.”

Harry McArthur said: “Slivka, Horgan and McGregor were standouts for me. Whole team was fitting for a spot in the team. Big game away to Dundee, if we win that big potential to kick on and get some solid form together.”

Conor Rafferty wrote: “Hibs looked decent today without being remarkable. Thought it was one of Slivka’s best games. Mallan and Kamberi looked a bit better. Hamilton offered little and Rice has a job on his hands. Still can’t believe the mass exodus from fans at about 85 minutes but each to their own.”

M Dow added: “Decent start for the new regime, really like the look of Omeonga every time he’s come on as a sub. Beat Dundee next week and we’re right back in the mix.”



Steve McKenzie wrote: "I’m not one to get carried away, but I can’t see how Heckingbottom won’t lead us to the Premiership title next season. Just give us it now."



Graeme Shaw enthused: "Good three points to start the Heckingbottom revolution, decent performance from everyone I thought - although we should have scored a couple more in the second half. Looking forward to Dundee on Friday night already."



Last word to EverythingHibs on Twitter: "Nice, steady start to the Heckingbottom era this afternoon. Never looked under any pressure at all today really and probably could have scored a couple more in the second half."