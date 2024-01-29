Decisions, decisions, decisions - how Monty's revamped Hibs could line up

New faces, returning heroes, fresh thinking and maybe even a tweak to the shape, although opinions on that last point are likely to be divided, depending on perspective. There is no doubt that Nick Montgomery is trying, at least, to put his stamp on this Hibs team.

Once he gets his internationals back and has time to feed a few of the long-term injured back into the first team then, how might his strongest XI look? Assuming he lands Wales Under-21 centre-half Owen Bevan this week, and if the Hibees’ horrendous run of luck on the injury and illness front is finally at an end, it doesn’t look half bad. Not half bad, at all.

Emiliano Marcondes has looked so comfortable in the No. 10 role that he’ll definitely be dropped into a slightly modified 4-4-2 that worked pretty well at Kilmarnock on Saturday. Myziane Maolida has enormous potential out wide or on the left wing. Luke Amos can’t be far away from forcing his way into the starting XI.

Among the long-term absentees, the return of Chris Cadden would feel like a brilliant addition to Monty’s armoury; the rampaging right back might have been made to play in this set-up. Once everyone is fit and competing for places, with Montgomery continually stressing the value of having players fighting for selection, the bench could be ridiculously strong.

So, looking beyond the conclusion of the Asian Cup and AFCON, and with bulletins on some of the walking wounded looking more promising, here’s how Monty could send his men into battle within a matter of weeks:

