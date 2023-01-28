'Delighted for Lee Johnson, Josh Campbell masterclass, Will Fish superb': Hibs fans react to 6-0 victory over Aberdeen

@niall9a: “1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Six-nil. Brilliant. Great performance! After the week we’ve had I’m delighted for Lee Johnson. What a performance from Josh Campbell, energy the whole game. GGTTH”

@JDHibs: "A complete performance from everyone. Unbelievable. Every player was brilliant. Josh Campbell take a bow, 3 goals & 2 assists.”

@Dm_intermediary: "Mad game at Easter Road today, Josh Campbell masterclass box to box, Youan excellent in spells, Fish solid in both boxes, McGeady still exceptional at 36, Aberdeen players need to take a huge amount of accountability for that performance, absolutely rotten.”

Josh Campbell celebrates after completely his hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Aberdeen. Picture: SNS

@BigHi66y: "Youan absolutely must stay with hibs what a player.”

@BrianYo35568282: "Thought Harry Mckirdy work rate and touch was very good , shows what a starting slot can do rather than 5 or 10 mins chasing a game.”

@liamcameron148: "Will Fish and Paul Hanlon superb. Had everyone worried and go stroll it and keep a clean sheet.”

@Frankie1875_: “Will Fish and Newell absolutely class the day, the whole team were take a bow Hibs.”

@Kano_1875: "Joe Newell with the cigars out the day. What a boy.”

@RB_1875: "Brilliant performance, wayyyy more like it. Proud of Johnson for pulling out this response. The big test is Tuesday to see if he's actually getting something out of the team, a really tough place to go.”

@RiversideBoy68: "Did not see that coming. Fair play, even if the sheep are poor. That was some performance.”

